AC Milan Travel To Face Fiorentina As Kalulu and Leao Set To Start

AC Milan travel to Florence to face Fiorentina tonight following the international break. Milan will be without captain Alessio Romagnoli and vice captain Davide Calabria for this one from the first whistle. Ante Rebic has been ruled out at the last minute due to some pain which forces Rafael Leao into action yet again. Pierre Kalulu will start as he is on a hot streak from the break where he bagged a goal. Most significantly, Brahim Diaz returns to the starting line up after his spell out with the coronavirus and injury.

Milan will be taking on a Fiorentina that will miss out on potentially three defenders in Milenkovic, Martinez and Nastasic. The prolific winger Nico Gonzalez will however return and be a major concern for Stefano Pioli. Olivier Giroud is expected to start after being the core in training over the break.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.