AC Milan Expected To Announce A Major Partnership Potentially With Massive Beer Brand

MilanNews.it reported earlier in the week that AC Milan are expected to announce a major new partnership when CEO Ivan Gazidis returns from New York to Milan. The management have done exceptionally well to grow partnerships off the pitch to spur the revenue numbers with some major players coming in such as BitMex, BMW, Sony, Socios, Skrill and others. Milan recently released the financial statements for the previous year and there was an increase from 36.6 million euros in 2019/20 to 54 million euros in 2020/21 in sponsorship revenues. This marks an increase of 17.4 million euros despite the coronavirus pandemic.

MilanNews.it are separately reporting that there are numerous rumours surrounding the new name and it is expected to be the beer brand Budweiser (Bud). Budweiser is owned by AB InBev and is an American-style pale lager and is one of the largest selling beers in most markets specifically the US.