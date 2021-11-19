AC Milan Open Talks With Captain and Centre Back Over Contract Renewal But With Reduced Salary

Nicolo Schira is reporting that AC Milan are looking to renew the contract of centre back Alessio Romagnoli from 2022 to 2026 but with a reduced salary. Romagnoli had a difficult year in 2020 with injury and form hence lost his starting spot to Kjaer and Tomori. The defender is still good and experienced in Serie A thus could have a future at the club. The proposal from Milan will be between 3-3.5 million euros which is a drop from his current 5 million euros per season.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Milan have scheduled a meeting with the player’s agent Mino Raiola to discuss the future of the defender and current captain of the side. Milan appreciate the professionalism of the Italian and believe that he still ahs a role to play at the club.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that the talks are already open and are happening concurrently with those for striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Both Romagnoli and Milan have the desire to continue together.