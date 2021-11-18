A Summary Of AC Milan’s Players Performances Over The International Break

A look at the performances and qualifications of the 14 AC Milan players called up for international duty and a bonus loanee.

Davide Calabria: Italy

The left back came off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland but picked up an injury which saw him miss the second tie.which saw him miss the second tie.

Sandro Tonali: Italy

He came off the bench in the first game but managed to get a start in the second game. He was subbed off at half time in that game as Italy were struggling for creativity.

Alexis Saelemaekers: Belgium

Saelemaekers and his side will be going to Qatar as the booked their spot with a win over Estonia. The winger came off the bench in the 62nd minute to help his side close off the tie. He also came off the bench in the second game against Wales.

Rade Krunić: Bosnia and Herzegovina

He started the first game and came off the bench in the second. Both games ended in losses for his side and they will miss out on the World Cup.

Simon Kjær: Denmark

The defender led his side into both games but had already secured qualification. They beat the Faroe Islands 3-1 but lost 2-0 to Scotland.

Theo Hernández: France

Hernandez bagged two assists in the 8-0 win over Kazakhstan with which France locked up their World Cup spot as he set up Mbappe and Benzema for goals.

Theo Hernandez has as many goal involvements for France as he does for AC Milan this season



He has started his France career with four goals and assists in as many caps — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 16, 2021

Rafael Leão: Portugal

Leao was on the bench for the 2-1 loss to Serbia which sent Portugal to the play offs to secure a World Cup spot.

Brahim Díaz: Spain

Diaz was on the bench for both of Spain’s fixtures as the secured the top spot at the expense of Sweden and hence have qualified for the World Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimović: Sweden

Ibrahimovic had a poor break as the Swede played both games but Sweden failed to secure the top spot in their group. He played the full 90 minutes of the first game and 28 minutes off the bench in the second. He has also been suspended for a odd foul in the Spain fixture which means he misses the first play off game.

Ismaël Bennacer: Algeria

Bennacer played both games for Algeria as they secured their place in the play offs for the World Cup by holding Burkina Faso to a 2-2 draw in the final game. Bennacer was pivotal as he started the move for the equaliser but was stretchered off in that game.

Franck Kessie: Ivory Coast

Kessie played both matches for his side as the won the first but were beaten in a six pointer by rivals Cameroon for the top spot. This means Kessie will not be going to the play offs and missing the World Cup in Qatar.

Fodé Ballo-Touré: Senegal

The left back did not feature in either of the games as his side clinched a spot in the CAF play offs for the World Cup given he arrived at the international camp with an injury. He has already returned to training with Milan in the mean time.

Pierre Kalulu: France U21

Kalulu is coming up big for his national team and showing why Milanisti are fond of him. He bagged the only goal in a 1-0 over North Macedonia to cap it all off as his side remain top of the Euro 2023 Youth qualifiers.

Pietro Pellegri: Italy U21

He managed to get some minutes off the bench in the 4-2 win over Romania which will undoubtedly be a confidence boost following his injury struggles.

Lorenzo Colombo: Italy U21

As a bonus, Milan’s loanee to SPAL is doing wonders in Serie B but now also with the U21 as he bagged two assists in the 4-2 win over Romania.