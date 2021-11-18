AC Milan Hot On The Trail Of LOSC Lille Central Midfielder In Case Kessie Leaves

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are considering Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille to be the replacement for Franck Kessie if he leaves for free at the end of the season in a similar to that of Maignan replacing Donnarumma. The player is valued at 30 million euros by Lille and they would not sell until the end of the season as the contract of the player runs out in 2023. Milan also see Boubacar Kamara from Marseille as another alternative.

Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Milan are ahead of Arsenal in the race for 24 year old Sanches and the good relationship between the club and his agent Jorge Mendes will be a huge help to pull this off. The player currently earns about 5.5 million euros gross thus an offer of about 3-4 million euros net per year would surely be attractive to the player.

Milan have an excellent relationship with Lille as well which helps given the transfers for Rafael Leao, Tiago Djalo and Mike Maignan in recent seasons.