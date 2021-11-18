AC Milan In A Stalemate With Key Midfielder Over Contract Renewal As Real Madrid and PSG Hover

Gianluca di Marzio via Pianeta Milan is reporting that the stalemate between AC Milan and Franck Kessie over his contract renewal remains as the deal is looking unlikely at the moment. Paolo Maldini stated a few weeks ago that there would be talks to bring the matter to a conclusion but unless the parties come closer, this seems tough in the coming months.

Diario AS are reporting that Kessie has no shortage of suitors and is additionally attractive given he would be available for free in the summer. Real Madrid and Paris St Germain are both interested in the midfielder and can offer bumper wages to the Ivorian. The outlet reports that the 6.5 million euro offer on the table at the moment is not considered good enough by the player to remain at the club.

Kessie has become Milan’s most capped African national surpassing George Weah last season. He has 196 appearances for Milan in all competitions thus far with 32 goals and 15 assists playing as a central midfielder.