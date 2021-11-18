AC Milan Left Back Returns To Full Training Despite Recent Injury Over International Break

MilanNews.it have provided an injury update from AC Milan’s training yesterday. The outlet are reporting that left back Fode Ballo-Toure surprisingly trained with the group as normal which is odd given his national team coach said he was in crutches and missed both the games on international duty during the break. It was expected that the player would be sidelined but he seems fine if Stefano Pioli has him taking part in the full training session.

Junior Messias has also returned to the full training with the group as his break into the team is finally expected after just one appearance thus far.

Alessio Romagnoli and Samu Castillejo are still having personalised training sessions and have not re-joined the group yet while likely rules them both out of the starting line up for the weekend clash against Fiorentina on the road. They may be available for the match bu that will depend on the sessions today and tomorrow.