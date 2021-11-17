AC Milan Targeting Young Attacker From Angers As Price Tag Emerges

L’Equipe via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are keen on young forward Mohamed Ali Cho who plays for Angers in France. The promising youngster is featuring in the top flight there are became the first player born in 2004 to score in the Ligue 1. His contract expires in 2023 and is being monitored by a number of clubs across Europe. He would reportedly have a valuation of about 10 million euros given the financial situation of Angers and a sale would be likely. Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in the player from Italy as the 17 year old is considered to be a top attacking prospect. It is unclear if he would slot into the first team or the Primavera at Milan.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan have reportedly sent scouts to view the player both during the clubs games and when he featured for France U21 side.