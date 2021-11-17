Two AC Milan Players Book Spots In The World Cup Qualifying Play Offs For Africa

AC Milan had a number of players competing in the African qualifiers for the World Cup. Here are the outcomes thus far:

Ismael Bennacer’s Algeria qualified for the play offs for CAF for the World Cup spot in Qatar which will be played next year in March. His side held Burkina Faso to a 2-2 draw to remain top of their group.

Fode Ballo Toure’s Senegal also clinched a place in the play offs after finishing top of their group following a 2-0 win over Congo. Ballo-Toure did not feature in either of the games in the current international break as he arrived at his camp injured and is expected to be out for a while now.

Franck Kessie’s Ivory Coast despite a top notch campaign succumbed to a 1-0 loss to direct competitors for the spot Cameroon in the final round. The side have been knocked out and the midfielder will now unfortunately not featurte in Qatar next winter.