AC Milan Set To Renew Manager’s Contract For Two Years, Announcement To Be Made Next Week

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan will likely announce the contract renewal of manager Stefano Pioli when the club’s CEO Ivan Gazidis is back in Milano. The deal of the coach ends in the coming summer and there is a one year extension build into it but the club are looking to reward him for his fine performances with a bigger package.

Daniele Longo is reporting that the announcement could come next week as Gazidis is set to be back in Milano on Thursday which allow some formalities to be completed and the coach could sign the renewal.

The figures around the new contract are rumoured to be a two year extension with the option for a third at 3.5 million euros per year net. Pioli has led Milan to a 5th place finish in his first season and a 2nd place finish in his second season which secure Champions League football for the first time in seven years.