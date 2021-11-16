AC Milan Have Secured Paraguayan Youngster For The January Transfer Window

AC Milan have moved quick to secure another signing for Federico Giunti struggling Primavera side who currently sit in the relegation zone. Milan completed a deal for Bobby Murphy Omoregbe as we reported here thus far and now a new deal is closed.

Nicolo Schira is reporting that Milan have signed 16 year old Hugo Cuenca from Deportivo Capiata to be completed in January. The Paraguayan youngster will join for 400,000 euros and there is a 10% sell on clause in his contract. The youngster will join on a contract until 2024 and all that remains is the paperwork to be formalised before the January window.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that the youngster is working to get Spanish citizenship to ease his move and improve his eligibility for the Rossoneri.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the registration of the rights for Cuenca are underway and should be completed in time for him to join in the January transfer window from Deportivo Capiata.