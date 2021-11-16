Four AC Milan Players Secure World Cup Spots, Four Into The Play Offs From Europe

AC Milan had a number of players competing in the European qualifiers for the World Cup. Here are the outcomes thus far:

Simon Kjaer’s Denmark already clinched qualification prior to this round. Alexis Saelemaekers Belgium finished top of their group and goes through alongside Theo Hernandez’s France who won comfortably. Brahim Diaz’s Spain also went through at the expense of his teammate.

Davide Calabria and Sandro Tonali’s Italy will be heading to the play offs to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after draws with Switzerland and Northern Ireland which allowed the former to lock up the top spot to automatically qualify. Rafael Leao’s Portugal also fall into this bucket and will go into the play offs after a shock defeat to Serbia in their final game. Lastly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden will be heading into the playoffs as well but the striker is banned from the first game following a silly foul in the game against Spain.

Rade Krunic’s Bosnia and Herzegovina were knocked out.