AC Milan Lose Two Full Backs To Injury During The International Break

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan have lost their right back and vice captain Davide Calabria for at least the next two games after he picked up a calf injury with the national team. Calabria came off the bench for Italy in their 1-1 draw with Switzerland last week. The defender will now miss the game against Fiorentina this weekend in Serie A and the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid in the upcoming midweek. There is no clarity on his injury or the timeline of recovery but it will take a couple of days for him to undergo tests and get the relevant results.

Another issue is that of Fode Ballo-Toure who did not feature for Senegal as they pick up an injury when he reported for international duty. His couach Aliou Cisse has said via MilanLive.it:

“Ballo-Touré reached the Senegalese camp with a crutch. We performed an MRI which revealed a muscle tear, we all realised the problem he already had.”