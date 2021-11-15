AC Milan Sign 18 Year Old From Borgosesia For Giunti’s Primavera

Daniele Longo is reporting that AC Milan have completed the signing on youngster Bobby Murphy Omuregbe from Borgosesia. The 18 year old will join on a three year contract and the Rossoneri beat out competition from Hellas Verona and Sassuolo for his signature. He has 5 goals in 15 games for his side. He has 1 goal and 1 assist in 4 games thus far this season in Serie D.

Nicolo Schira is reporting that the deal for Omoregbe is done for just 100,000 euros from Borgosesia. The youngster will fit into Federico Giunti’s Primavera side. This is the U19 side that are currently struggling in the Primavera 1 league and could be fighting against relegation this season as they sit in 17th place with 5 points in 8 games. The side have received a number of reinforcements in the current and past season which demonstrates the willingness of the management to invest in younger players.