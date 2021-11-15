AC Milan Women Dismiss Pomigliano 2-0 On The Road As Grimshaw Nets

AC Milan Women travelled and faced Pomigliano on the road as Maurizio Ganz’s side searched for three important points to keep pace with the top two spots in the league for the UWCL. The side came away with an important three points beating the Serie A newcomers 2-0 as the Rossonere kept their perfect away this season with five consecutive wins on the road. Milan were dealt a blow as defender Laia Codina picked up an injury in the warm up and needed to be replaced. Grimshaw opened the scoring for the side off a corner when Giacinti cushioned the ball down for her to smack into the back of the net. Tucceri Cimini scored the second one for Milan after another seven minutes with a stunning free kick. The Rossonere dominated the possession for the remainder of the game and saw off the competition with ease. The side now sit in third place just two points below Sassuolo and five points behind Juventus who face each other next week.