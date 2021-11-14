Fiorentina Set To Miss Three Defenders For Upcoming AC Milan Clash

FirenzeViola are reporting that Fiorentina could be facing a defensive crisis for the game against AC Milan this coming weekend after the international break. Nikola Milenkovic was sent off in the last game hence will miss this one, Lucas Martinez Quarta is serving a suspension for accumulation of yellow cards and Matija Nastasic is a doubt because he is struggling with a calf problem but there is no final word on whether or not he can feature. Igor will be the only available centre back at this rate for a side who have been playing with a low firing attack and tighter defence.

Fiorentina on their official website have confirmed that Nico Gonzalez has tested negative for the coronavirus after a spell out. The winger started off well this season as he has three goals and two assists thus far and will likely return for the Milan game as he will get a full week of training.