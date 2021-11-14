AC Milan Defender Leaves Italy Camp With An Injury

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan right back and standing captain Davide Calabria has picked up an injury on international duty with Italy as an issue was picked up yesterday morning and further tests are expected in the coming days. The player has been ruled out of the final qualifier and he has left the training camp as a result. The defender will need to get back before the important clash against Fiorentina this weekend, if he cannot make it Stefano Pioli will be forced to deploy Pierre Kalulu at right back.

Calabria came off the bench against Switzerland in the 1-1 as the national team tried to clinch their place for the Qatar 2022 World Cup but this will go down to the final match against Northern Ireland. Calabria played just the final 10 minutes of the game replacing Emerson Palmieri but seems to have picked up an injury in the appearance.