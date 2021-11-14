AC Milan Women Face Pomigliano On The Road As The Side Can Close The Gap With The Top Two

AC Milan Women travel to face Pomigliano today in the league as they look to continue their fight for a UEFA Women’s Champions League spot. Milan Women currently sit in third place behind Juventus and Sassuolo hence need to keep pace by picking up a win against the newcomers in the league. The Rossonere will face a former player in Deborah Salvatori Rinaldi who joined Pomigliano in the summer following the end of her contract with us. Maurizio Ganz will likely deploy his usual 3-4-1-2 but a number of players are doubts with injury.

The Match Day 9 fixture will be crucial for the Rossonere as Pomigliano are a tricky opponent despite being new in the league with 3 wins in their first 8 games. Moreover, Juventus face Sassuolo hence one of the teams will likely drop points allowing us to capitalise.

Expected Line Up (3-4-1-2): Giuliani, Agard, Codina, Fusetti, Bergamaschi, Adami, Grimshaw, Tucceri Cimini, Longo, Thomas, Stapelfeldt.