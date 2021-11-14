Anteprima: AC Milan Women vs A.S.D. Pomigiliano

AC Milan Women will take on A.S.D. Pomigiliano this weekend. The match will take place on Sunday, November 14th, and kickoff time will be at 12:30 PM CET. And now, let us introduce a primer for the match.

The Background

Milan are currently third in the Serie A standings, as they’ve won eight games, lost one, and drawn one. Pomigliano, on the other hand, are seventh in the table. They’ve won three matches, drawn one, and lost four.

Pomigliano are Serie A debutantes, as they won promotion from Serie B after they finished second in the league last season. The team also contains a familiar face to the Milanisti, as Deborah Salvatori Rinaldi plays for them. She left Milan to join the Neapolitans during the summer.

Sunday’s encounter will be the first meeting between the two sides in Italy’s top-flight league.

The Comparisons

As per InStat, Milan has scored a total of 16 goals while Pomigliano has scored there.

Milan takes more chances (9) which means they have a better chance of converting them (30%). Pomigliano has a 50% conversion rate but that’s only because they’ve only created two chances.

Milan has also outshot them by a ratio of nineteen to four. Milan has also outpassed the Vesuvians by a ratio of 516 to 312, with 421 accurate passes.

As you can see, the Rossonere are better at passing the ball and scoring than their opponents. This should help them win the game.

The Formations

Milan will most likely lineup in their usual 3-4-1-2. Refiloe Jane and Sara Thrige will still be absent due to injury. Vero being convened for the match is also doubtful. And once again, the reasons for her absence are unexplained.

Pomigliano usually lines up in either 4-3-1-2 or a 4-4-2. Expect them to be deployed in the former formation, with Salvatori Rinaldi as a starting striker.

Predictions

Though Pomigliano are a tough nut to crack, Milan should eventually find the breakthrough and win the game. And they’ll most likely do so by a solitary goal.

How To Watch

If you live in Italy, the game will be on TimVision and Milan TV. In Indonesia, it will be on Mola TV.

In Brazil, it will be Star Plus. In parts of Scandinavia, along with the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, it will be on Viaplay.

For everyone else, the match will be on the Dailymotion page a few hours after it ends.