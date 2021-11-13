AC Milan Getting Ready To Offload Two Big Salaries In The Winter Window

AC Milan will be on a mission to clean up the excess in the squad in January. The two names at the top of the list are Samu Castillejo and Andrea Conti who were both close to exits in the summer but something was missing.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Castillejo has had quite a bit of interest from Spain and a deal could be facilitated in January given how little the right winger has featured in the first half of the season despite that one magical moment against Hellas Verona where he bagged the winner. He has a contract until the summer of 2023 and the Rossoneri would want to save on his wages given the number of pending contract renewals to close.

Conti on the other hand has a contract expiring in the summer but again the management would prefer to save on six months of wages or anything they could save. SampNews24 are reporting that Sampdoria are interested in taking the player as Bartosz Berezynski looks to be on his way out. The player has been targeted before but the cost has been an issue, he is yet to play a single minute this season.