Managing Director of Fund In Newcastle United Takeover Discusses Previous Interest In AC Milan and Inter

Amanda Staveley, the managing director of the PCP Capital Partners Fund has discussed the potential look at both Inter Milan and AC Milan for acquisition in the past. Her fund is part of the consortium which took over Newcastle United in the UK in recent weeks. There had been lots of speculation around possible deals for Milan a couple of years ago and lots of rumours around Inter in the past year but she has noted the interest did exist but the issue was Serie A and it’s structure - a sentiment that has been echoed by numerous club owners in the league. Milan and Inter are currently stuck in the approvals process for their new stadium due to bureaucratic issues in Italy.

As per the Calcio e Finanza report, she said to The Times:

“We also spoke with Inter and Milan, but the problem was that the structure of the league was a disaster. We also looked briefly at Bordeaux. But now we are no longer looking at Inter.”