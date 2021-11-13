AC Milan To Rely On Two Attackers Who Did Not Get International Call Ups Against Fiorentina

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli will look to lean on two attackers who were not called up for international duty during the break for the next match in the league against Fiorentina next weekend. Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic did not get call ups for France and Croatia respectively hence have the two weeks to work at Milanello and get back their fitness following some fitness issues for both.

Rafael Leao who competes with Rebic on the left is playing with the Portugal first team while Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played 90 minutes in the first of Sweden’s two qualifiers. It seems likely that the duo will be slightly rested and not start from the first minute in Florence.

Rebic has played 11 games thus far this season scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists while Giroud also has 11 games under his belt with 4 goals thus far.