AC Milan Striker Gets Last Minute Call Up For The Italy U21 Side

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan’s young striker Pietro Pellegri has received a surprise call up from Paolo Nicolato for the Italy U21 national side. The striker has struggled for fitness since he left Genoa with a rough spell at AS Monaco and life at Milan has also had a difficult start as the player has not been fit since his arrival in the summer. He has played just three games thus far totalling only 62 minutes and is unlikely to get lots of playtime anyway given the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud at striker. All of his appearance has come of the bench and he is yet to break his duck.

The 20 year old has been capped by the first team of Italy but the U21 will be a good confidence boost for him. There is a qualifier against Ireland today where he could potentially feature up front.