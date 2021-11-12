AC Milan and QLASH Set To Kick Off New ESports Season At The Milan Games

AC Milan on their website are reporting that AC Milan and QLASH, a leading European Esports organization, are consolidating their collaboration by getting ready to get AQM’s season underway. AQM was launched a year ago and is ready to represent the Rossoneri in Italy and internationally, in a sector that is constantly growing, with around 6 million fans in Italy (data provided by OIES Sports) and 474 million fans worldwide - up by over 75 million since 2019 - (data provided by Statista). Furthermore, 1.62 million spectators tune in to more than one live Esports event on a weekly basis, an increase of 15% since July 2020 (data provided by Nielsen Sports).

The launch of the new season coincides with the Milan Games Week, the most important consumer show for video games in Italy, which starts today and lasts until Sunday 14 November. QLASH will be present at the event with their own dedicated stand and will be hosting the AQM team for different physical and digital activities.

In this new season, AQM will wear a special shirt designed by PUMA with the special DryCell technology, which combines the tradition of the Club with its iconic Rossoneri colours and the innovation that QLASH brings to the world of Esports. For the first time, the BitMex logo will appear on the sleeve of the shirt.

The season is set to kick off at the end of this month with the Online Qualifiers of the FIFA Global Series and the FIFAe Club Series 2021/22.