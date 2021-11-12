AC Milan’s 30 Year Old Attacker Returns To Training After Muscle Injury

AC Milan welcomed back new signing Junior Messias to training after an extended period out with a muscle injury. The Brazilian attacker has featured only once for Milan since his arrival this summer from Crotone. He came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the game against Atalanta in the 3-2 win in Bergamo on the 3rd of October. The 30 year old has struggled with fitness issues since he joined as he needed to up his overall level before he got his first appearance but then struggled with the muscle injury over recent weeks. The player is an important addition to Stefano Pioli’s arsenal given his impact in the final third, the plan is for him to be called up for the Fiorentina clash.

The attacker had 9 goals and 4 assists for Crotone in Serie A last season as they side battled relegation but ultimately failed. He arrived on a paid loan for 2.6 million euros with a buy out clause set at 5.4 million euros plus 1 million in bonuses.