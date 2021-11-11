AC Milan Lose Appeal For International Trademark Of The Club’s Logo

Calcio e Finanza are reporting that AC Milan appealed a decision regarding the club logo not being registered as an international trademark as the term ‘MILAN’ had already been trademarked by a German stationary company. The similarity of the logo visually and phonetically could cause confusion hence Milan were not able to register their trademark as the EU could not simultaneously protect them. The report notes that Milan’s appeal has been rejected which means the club will need to regroup and prepare a new strategy on this.

Milan submitted an application to the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2017 but a company in Germany called InterES Handels-und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG countered this as they have a rights to use ‘MILAN’ which they began using in 1984 and registered in 1988. The company believes the registration of Milan - the football club - ‘is likely to cause a likelihood of confusion on the part of the German public.’