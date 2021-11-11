AC Milan Working To Renew Stefano Pioli’s Contract By Three Years

AC Milan are looking to renew the contract of manager Stefano Pioli following his exceptional display over the past year. Pioli spoke on his renewal to Calcio Mercato:

“I am in full harmony with the club, we have found a great synergy in working together. There is the will on both sides to continue working together.”

Manuele Baiocchini speaking to Sky Italia via MilanNews.it is reporting that Milan are making progress on his renewal and there are no issues. The parties are on the same page and there are merely approvals missing to officially make the proposal to the manager.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the coach is expected to get a pay bump to 3 million euros per season for another three years. The coach currently earns 2 million euros per year and his deal expires in 2022 but there is an option to renew this by a year. Pioli recently crossed the 100 game threshold for the club and was awarded the Manager of the Month Award in Serie A for October followed by the Liedholm Premio.