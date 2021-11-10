Official: AC Milan and Harmont & Blaine Drop New Capsule Collection

AC Milan on their website have reported that Harmont & Blaine, the Official Style Partner, have unveiled the new capsule collection dedicated to the Rossoneri team. The collection, made up of extremely functional and easily adaptable pieces, will be available in selected stores and online.

Among the key items of the wardrobe, we find a burgundy or black crewneck wool pullover with contrasting edges, a black polo shirt with AC Milan embroidery on the outer collar and different color edges on each sleeve, an ultralight black or white cotton t-shirt, a sleeveless puffer jacket - available in black or burgundy, a padded parka with removable AC Milan crest on one shoulder, a cashmere hat & scarf kit and a pure silk tie.

The Harmont & Blaine AC Milan capsule collection, inspired by the official formal uniform of the team, invites fans to fully live the Milan style: elegant yet casual and carefree, perfect in every situation. Dress to play!

You can see some of the notable additions below.

Grid View Harmont & Blaine

Harmont & Blaine

Harmont & Blaine

The collection will be available in selected Harmont & Blaine boutiques (Arese, Bari, Bergamo Orio al Serio, Genoa, Milan, Malpensa, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Turin), at Casa Milan, Milan Store in Milan and online at harmontblaine.com and store.acmilan.com.